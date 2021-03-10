Giant Price Down 32.6% Over Last Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Giant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Giant has a market cap of $101,304.28 and approximately $17.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Giant has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00029296 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001919 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

