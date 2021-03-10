Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Trading Down 0.6%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. 1,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GJNSY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

