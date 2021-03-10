GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Shares Up 153.3%

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE) shot up 153.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $200.00 and last traded at $190.00. 217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts.

