Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Up 6%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.80. 449,848 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 329,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $583.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 203,965 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

