Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after buying an additional 650,183 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 699.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.85 and a 200-day moving average of $187.53. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

