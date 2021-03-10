Global Social Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $113,988.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00765655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029684 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

