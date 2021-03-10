Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Up 7.3%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.87. 155,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 206,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

