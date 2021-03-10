Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the February 11th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ALTY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 15,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,704. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.