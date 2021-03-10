GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) versus Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Financial Analysis

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 3.68% 9.34% 1.31% GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sompo and GN Store Nord A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $34.60 billion 0.41 $1.13 billion $1.73 10.94 GN Store Nord A/S $1.89 billion 5.65 $217.96 million $4.94 45.45

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. Sompo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sompo and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 1 1 3.50 GN Store Nord A/S 0 1 4 0 2.80

Volatility and Risk

Sompo has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sompo pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sompo beats GN Store Nord A/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and healthcare services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; health support services comprising health guidance and health counseling, and employee assistance programs; and wellness communications services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. Sompo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets and speakerphone solutions primarily for professional use; and consumer headsets and earbuds for calls, music, and media consumption. It also provides FalCom, a communication and hearing protection solution for defense and security forces. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Audigy, FalCom, Jabra, and Blueparrott brand names. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

