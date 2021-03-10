GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,628,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $6,176,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 25.3% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $654,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,815. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

