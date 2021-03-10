Goepper Burkhardt LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

