GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. GoHealth traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 140708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,828.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

