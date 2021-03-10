Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.53

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 13158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Several research firms recently commented on GDEN. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $738.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

