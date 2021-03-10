GoldFund (GFUN) Market Cap Reaches $171,397.99

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 107.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $171,397.99 and approximately $293.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 123.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006618 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006400 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

