GoldFund (GFUN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 44.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 61.3% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $86,500.47 and approximately $12.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006611 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.