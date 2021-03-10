GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 41.4% Lower Over Last Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 59.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldMint has a total market cap of $407,106.46 and $294.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoldMint

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

