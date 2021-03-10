Golem (GLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $448.26 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $448.26 million and approximately $52.84 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00055228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.16 or 0.00769873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Golem Profile

GLM is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

