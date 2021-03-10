Golem Reaches Market Capitalization of $461.14 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $461.14 million and approximately $59.76 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00729365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

GLM is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Golem Token Trading

