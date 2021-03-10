Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires $29,140.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,917.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Golub acquired 300 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $4,230.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00.

On Monday, December 21st, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00.

On Friday, December 18th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 488,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,882. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

