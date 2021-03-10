Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.00

Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 10294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.82).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.42. The company has a market cap of £37.45 million and a PE ratio of -16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.