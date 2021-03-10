Goose Finance Price Tops $96.96 on Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $79.61 million and approximately $37.35 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 81.1% higher against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $96.96 or 0.00173236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00054951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.42 or 0.00767231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 836,217 coins and its circulating supply is 821,041 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

