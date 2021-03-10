Gossip Coin (GOSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,744.20

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $34,744.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

