Gossip Coin Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 99.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $35,972.64 and $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

