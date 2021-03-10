Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of GOVB remained flat at $$11.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.