Graft Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Graft has a total market cap of $336,222.15 and $5.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graft has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.16 or 0.00391202 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

