Grand Central Investment Group Invests $7.99 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,989,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 7.1% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

