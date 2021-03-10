Granger Management LLC Makes New $6.73 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Granger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,000. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 179,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 133,415 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Apple by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 483,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 358,719 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 422,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 316,079 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,859,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $562,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,892 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 253,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 187,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

