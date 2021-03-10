Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.26

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.