Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Achieves $3.88 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $6,668.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.19 or 0.00358232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000150 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

