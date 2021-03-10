Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0448 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $3,864.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.73 or 0.00363440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000156 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

