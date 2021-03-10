Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 340.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,081 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Gray Television worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 377,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 95,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 283.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 620,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

GTN stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,976. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.