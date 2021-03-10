Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 942,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 774,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 80,685 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.