Green Plains Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,148 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 1,595 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Green Plains by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Green Plains by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $928.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.