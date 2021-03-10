Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,130 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000. Apple makes up 2.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,788,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,033,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,090 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 66,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 58,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 308,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.