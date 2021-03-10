Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Up 2,829.1% in February

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a growth of 2,829.1% from the February 11th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 26.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTEC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTEC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 148,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,371. Greenland Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

