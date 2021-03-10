Greenleaf Trust Buys 41,335 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

