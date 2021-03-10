Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Down 5.4%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.11. 2,150,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,337,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

In other Greenpro Capital news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,345,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,273,715.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

