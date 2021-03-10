GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. GreenSky updated its FY 2021

GreenSky stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 1,698,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,784. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

GSKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

