GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading 6.7% Higher

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.66. 1,699,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,450,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 133.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 161,547 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 383,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

