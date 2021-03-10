GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading 6.7% Higher

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.66. 1,699,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,450,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.
The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 133.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
