Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $169.00

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 165.75 ($2.17), with a volume of 44225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03).

The company has a market cap of £116.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.97.

About Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

