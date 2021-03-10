GridCoin (GRC) Trading Up 18.3% This Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and $17,975.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

