Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Shares Gap Down to $135.00

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76), but opened at GBX 130 ($1.70). Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 135,073 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

Get Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £233.04 million and a PE ratio of -118.18.

In other news, insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

About Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.