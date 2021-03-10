Grin Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.78 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $31.41 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,512.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.56 or 0.03290383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.92 or 0.00361939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.22 or 0.00969547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.18 or 0.00400235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00340173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00242320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021842 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 67,503,840 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

