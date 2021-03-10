Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Grocery Outlet worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at $661,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,327 shares of company stock worth $18,429,042. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

