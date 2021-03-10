Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Grocery Outlet worth $32,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Insiders have sold 456,327 shares of company stock valued at $18,429,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of GO opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

