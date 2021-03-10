Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Down 6.2%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.74 and last traded at $58.43. Approximately 1,010,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,165,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

A number of research firms have commented on GRPN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Groupon by 16.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

