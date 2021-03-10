Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of GRUB opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Grubhub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $261,310.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,638 shares of company stock worth $1,090,031 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,019 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Grubhub during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grubhub by 57.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 976,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,401,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

