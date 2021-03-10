Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Up 7.8%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.75. 1,230,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 732,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

