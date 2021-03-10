Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Up 7.8%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.75. 1,230,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 732,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.61.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.
