Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) were up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 965,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,407,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.