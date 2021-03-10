GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.33. 113,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 110,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

In other news, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $198,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,057,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610 over the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the third quarter worth $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

